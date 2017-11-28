Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma tie the knot in front of Monaco royals in London The couple will celebrate their religious wedding next year

Prince Christian of Hanover is a married man. The 32-year-old wed Alessandra de Osma on Sunday, 26 November, during a civil service in London. The pair said "I do" at the Chelsea and Westminster registry office. Princess Caroline of Monaco's stepson had some of his royal family on hand as he and his bride made their union official. Beatrice Borromeo, Pierre Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi with his wife Tatiana and Charlotte Casiraghi with boyfriend Dimitri Rassam were seen standing next to the newlyweds outside of the venue. The Prince and his wife are set to have another ceremony next March (15-17) in the bride's native Peru.

Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma said "I do" during a civil ceremony in London Photo: Getty Images

For the occasion, the groom, the second son of Ernst of Hanover and Chantal Hochuli, dressed in a dark suit and matching tie. Alessandra showed off her great style in an elegant coat made in light tweed with a different texture on the sleeves. She accessorised with nude pumps and completed the ensemble with a simple bouquet of small white flowers.

It was revealed back in April that Princess Caroline of Monaco's stepson and the Peruvian beauty, who is known as the "Princess of the Andes" are engaged. The couple first met in 2005 during Christian's visit to the South American country. Alessandra, who was only 14 at the time, served as a guide for the Prince. After years of friendship the pair stepped out as a couple in 2011.

Beatrice Borromeo, Pierre Casiraghi and Andrea Casiraghi attended the ceremony Photo: Getty Images

Prince Ernst August of Hanover's youngest son and his bride-to-be reside in Madrid but chose London as the location for their civil ceremony as that is where his mother lives. The couple has been to a number of important family events over the years, including the 2015 nuptials of his stepbrother Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo. Earlier this year, the pair attended the annual Rose Ball in Monaco with the Prince's stepsister, Charlotte Casiraghi and stepmother Caroline. Prince Albert's sister is now estranged to his father, whom she shares daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover.