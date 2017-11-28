Prince Harry & Meghan: More wedding details to be revealed Clarence House are expected to announce the date and venue

Further details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding are expected to be revealed later. On Monday, Clarence House confirmed that the couple would marry in the spring of 2018, but no additional details about the ceremony, including the venue or the date, were disclosed. The announcement confirmed that more would be revealed "in due course". However, the Archbishop of Canterbury has indicated that the Harry and Meghan will marry in a church ceremony, saying in a statement that the couple have "chosen to make their vows to God". And royal watchers have further speculated that the date of the wedding is unlikely to be in April in consideration of Duchess Kate's due date.

After news of the engagement was announced, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that the Queen and Prince Philip were "delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness". Prince Charles said he and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, were "thrilled" by the news, while Meghan's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland said they were "incredibly happy". Prince William and Kate said they were "very excited" for the couple, adding: "It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."

During their first TV interview together on Monday night, Prince Harry, 33, revealed he had proposed earlier this month during a "standard, typical night for us" at his home in Kensington Palace. "It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet, and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee," Meghan, 36, said. Harry added: "She didn't even let me finish. She said, 'Can I say yes.' "Then there were hugs and I had the ring in my finger. I said, 'Can I give you the ring?' She said: 'Oh, yes, the ring.' It was a really nice moment. Just the two of us."

The couple's 16-month relationship began in July 2016 when they met through mutual friends in London, and they made their first public appearance as a couple in September at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. Their married home will be the Prince's current residence, Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace - where Prince William and Kate, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, also have an apartment.

