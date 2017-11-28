Meghan Markle's half-sister reveals their father would like to walk her down the aisle Meghan Markle's half-sister has said that their father would like her to walk down the aisle

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Grant, has congratulated her on her royal engagement to Prince Harry, and has spoken about the possibility of their father walking her down the aisle. Chatting to Us Weekly, she said: "I'm sure he wants to walk her down the aisle, I know he wants to do it… He's a shy guy now, he's a quiet man, but he'll speak when he feels it's appropriate. He gave me permission to say how happy he is, but he'll talk when he's ready."

Meghan's sister has opened up about the engagement

She added to Good Morning Britain: "I can say that he's excited and very proud and naturally, as you can imagine, very happy because doesn't every father want his daughter's happiness? He knows that she's happy and moving forward. I can say that he's elated, as we all are. We really want her to be happy and we are."

The couple announced their engagement on Monday

Samantha, who is currently writing a memoir entitled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, admitted that she hasn't spoken much to Meghan, explaining: "It's been such a whirlwind with us and I'm sad she believed some of the other interviews I did where words I never said were taken out of context, so it's been a bit since we've spoken."

Harry has spoken to Meghan's father several times

Meghan's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, released a statement following Kensington Palace's engagement announcement, which read: "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together." In their first interview, Prince Harry revealed that he had met Meghan's mother several times, calling her "amazing", but had only spoken to her father on the phone. Meghan explained: "He's talked to my dad a few times, hasn't been able to meet him just yet, but it's all been - it's all been worth every effort."