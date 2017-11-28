Loading the player...

Kate reveals she is 'absolutely thrilled' by Prince Harry's engagement news The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out the day after the news was announced

The Duchess of Cambridge beamed from ear-to-ear as she arrived at the Foundling Museum in London on Tuesday morning – and she certainly had plenty to smile about. Kate was making her first appearance some 24 hours after the palace confirmed that her brother-in-law Prince Harry is engaged to his girlfriend Meghan Markle. Speaking on behalf of her husband Prince William, Kate said: "William and I are absolutely thrilled. It's such exciting news. It's a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment."

The Duchess was on top form, smiling broadly as she arrived for official duty in central London. Kate, who is expecting her third baby with husband Prince William, showed a hint of her baby bump in a patterned dress. During the visit, she learnt about the museum's history and the way it uses art and creativity to support children and vulnerable families. The Duchess, who studied history of art at university, bonded with a group of youngsters as she heard how they benefit from the museum's education and outreach programmes.

The Foundling Museum explores the history of the Foundling Hospital, the UK’s first children’s charity and first public art gallery. The Foundling Hospital, which continues today as the children’s charity Coram, was established in 1739 by the philanthropist Thomas Coram to care for babies at risk of abandonment. Through a dynamic programme of exhibitions and events, the museum celebrates the ways in which the arts have helped improve children’s lives for over 275 years and aims to inspire everyone to make a positive contribution to society.

Kate's outing took place as royal watchers across the world continue to celebrate Harry and Meghan's engagement. Clarence House announced the happy news on Monday, revealing that the Prince proposed in London earlier this month at his home in Nottingham Cottage. The wedding will take place in spring 2018, and more details are due to be released on Tuesday.

"It was just an amazing surprise," Meghan, 36, said during the couple's first TV interview together on the BBC. "It was so sweet, and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee." Harry, 33, added: "She didn't even let me finish. She said, 'Can I say yes?' Then there were hugs and I had the ring in my finger. I said, 'Can I give you the ring?' She said: 'Oh, yes, the ring.' It was a really nice moment. Just the two of us."