Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding: Who will make the guest list? Guy Pelly, Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra are hot favourites to bag an invite to the biggest wedding of 2018

It's finally official - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged! The couple, who announced their happy news to the world on Monday morning, are set to marry this coming spring, which leaves them with very little time to plan their wedding. From the likes of Pippa Middleton and Guy Pelly, to Meghan's Suits co-stars and close friend Markus Anderson, here at HELLO! Online, we have rounded up the potential wedding guest list.

Meghan Markle's friends:

1. Jessica Mulroney

Meghan's best friend is the daughter-in-law of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and a well-known Toronto personality and philanthropist. The pair first met years ago when the actress moved to Canada to start filming her hit legal series Suits. Their friendship is also rooted in fashion. Meghan reportedly hired her as a stylist back in 2014, and the duo has since collaborated on many of Meghan's most chic and sophisticated ensembles.

2. Misha Nonoo

Meghan has been close friends with fashion designer Misha Nonoo for some time, and it was previously speculated that it may even have been Misha who introduced the Suits actress to Prince Harry in 2016. Meghan wears Misha's designs all the time, and even chose the 'Husband shirt' from her friend's label for her first high profile outing with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in September. Not only could Misha be selected to wear one of the bridesmaids dresses, she could design them, too.

Who will be Meghan Markle’s bridesmaids at the royal wedding?

3. Markus Anderson

It has been widely speculated that Soho House consultant Markus Anderson played a big part in the couple's relationship, by setting them up during a group meeting at a private space in London's Soho House. He has enjoyed various vacations with Meghan and was even sat with her at the Invictus Games earlier this year.

4. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka and Meghan randomly met two years ago at a party, and it seems like the two have been bound at the hip ever since that fateful day. Just like any other friends Priyanka and Meghan enjoy going out for dinner and to the theatre together, and are each other's biggest cheerleaders. Priyanka wants everyone to know that Meghan holds her own and she's not just Prince Harry's partner. We think she'd be a great support to Meghan on her big day.

STORY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mysterious matchmaker revealed

5. Serena Williams

The pair first became close in February 2014 when they played a game of flag football together at DIRECTV's Celebrity Beach Bowl. Apparently, they hit it off immediately and were taking selfies and gabbing about girly things the entire time. During a Q&A on her lifestyle website The Tig, which Meghan shut down in 2017, the actress discussed her friendship with Serena admitting, "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship."

6. Patrick J. Adams

Her on-screen partner in crime will no doubt get an invite. Following the engagement news, Patrick took to Instagram following her royal engagement to pay a heartwarming tribute to his friend, branding Prince Harry a "lucky man." He posted a photo of Meghan in character as Rachel Zane, writing: "Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love." Both of them have confirmed that they are leaving Suits after the seventh season.

7. Sarah Rafferty

Sarah, who plays Donna Paulsen in the hit US legal drama, has been described by Meghan as "not just my Suits sister wife, but my sister". Sarah previously told the Associated Press: "I don't comment on my castmates' personal lives, but of course, it's very exciting. And I'm very happy for her."

8. Lindsay Roth

TV producer Lindsay is one of the actress' best friends. They pair met in a Toni Morrison literature class at Northwestern University and have been close ever since. Meghan was even the maid of honour at her wedding. In March, Lindsay told People: "I don't know many people who are as generous and supportive as Meg is. I think people assume that when someone gains notoriety that they change. But she’s still the same girl I met years ago, with the same values and priorities."

MORE: Will Harry and Meghan become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Loading the player...

Prince Harry's circle:

1. Guy Pelly

The British nightclub owner is one of Prince William and Prince Harry's closest friends – the British royals even acted as ushers at Guy's wedding to Elizabeth Wilson in 2014. In the past, Guy has been labelled as a "party animal" who is often seen enjoying nights out with the princes in London's Mahiki, Whisky Mist and Tonteria — celebrity hotspots that he has opened and managed. The London aristocrat, whose mother Lady Carolyn Herbert was close friends with the late Princess Diana, has always remained fiercely loyal to the princes and rarely speaks about them in public.

2. Barack and Michelle Obama

The former US President and First Lady have forged a burgeoning friendship with the Prince in recent years, with the couple often stepping out to show their support to Harry's Invictus Games. Barack was one of the first to wish the newly engaged couple a "lifetime of joy and happiness" together. He tweeted: "Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together." Last month, Harry and Barack delighted crowds when they appeared in the wheelchair basketball arena at the games in Toronto. In May, they met at Kensington Palace where they discussed mental health and the Manchester bombing which had taken place just days before.

GALLERY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement announcement

3. Pippa Middleton

It's highly likely that Kate's sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews will secure an invitation. Meghan was pictured being chauffeured to the wedding reception in May, so it's likely the happy couple will return the invite.

4. James Blunt

James Blunt and Prince Harry have known each other for a long time after having served in the army together. Although they have both since left the army they have stayed firm friends, and Harry invited James to perform at the Invictus Games in Orlando.

5. Joss Stone

Joss is one of Prince Harry's close friends and is particularly supportive of his charity Sentebale. Ahead of her performance at his charity concert in June, Joss told HELLO! that Harry is a "fun human being", and said she is proud of all he has achieved. "I'm very proud of anyone that would do this and he's just a lovely guy. I've come into contact with Harry and William for years now and we as a country we watch them grow and we watch them do lovely things and I think all of us as a nation should be proud of those boys, those men," Joss shared. "They are amazing and they represent who we are, our country, our land."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a church wedding - find out more

6. Natalie Pinkham

Television presenter Natalie Pinkham has been friends with Harry for many years after they were introduced at a rugby match. Although the pair were linked in summer 2006, with Harry said to be "infatuated" by Natalie, she has always insisted they are simply friends. "I realised very quickly what a normal bloke he was," she has previously said. Natalie has since settled down with husband Owain Wilbyoff and the pair have two children together, Wilf and Willow.