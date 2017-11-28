Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mysterious matchmaker revealed! The couple were set up on a blind date by a friend…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed that they were initially set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in July 2016 – although they declined to reveal the female acquaintance’s name in their revealing post-engagement TV interview. Here at HELLO!, however, we have identified the mystery matchmaker! Speaking about their first introduction, Meghan admitted she "didn't know much" about the Prince before meeting him. "The only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up, was 'was he nice?' If he wasn't kind, it didn't seem like it would make sense," she shared. Harry, meanwhile, said he had not been aware of Meghan before their first meeting in London as he had never watched her TV show – but said they fell in love "so incredibly quickly" after that first meeting, and it seemed proof that the "stars were aligned".

STORY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: All the details of her diamond engagement ring

Meghan Markle and Misha Nonoo pictured on holiday together in Spain in August 2016

It seems that their fairytale romance is all thanks to a Misha Nonoo, a source confirms to HELLO!. The fashion designer, who recently separated from William and Harry's old Etonian friend Alexander Gilkes, is a close friend of the Suits star and holidayed with her in Spain last summer. New York-based Misha is certainly very well connected in royal circles and counts Princess Eugenie among her friends; the Princess spent time working for Alexander's upmarket Paddle8 Auction firm in the US. She is also a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist and fans of her eponymous line include Emma Watson and Cate Blanchett, as well as her close pal Meghan.

Misha was previously married to Harry and William's close friend, Alexander Gilkes

Alexander, meanwhile, was educated at Eton alongside the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne and Prince William, and his younger brother is a former flame of Pippa Middleton. Alexander was among the close friends invited to William and Kate's royal wedding in April 2011, and Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and James Middleton, were among the guests at his lavish three-day wedding to Misha in Venice in August 2012; it's understood that William and Kate were unable to attend because she was suffering with severe morning sickness while pregnant with Princess Charlotte. Sadly, the couple called time on their four year marriage in November 2016.

STORY: Meghan Markle opens up about her first meeting with Duchess Kate

Loading the player...

Stay tuned for all the news and details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement here!