Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding be televised? The newly engaged couple want the public to feel a part of the day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding will most likely be televised next year. Kensington Palace held a press briefing on Tuesday, outlining more details of the big day. A spokesperson said that Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, want the public to feel a part of the day, hinting that the ceremony will be broadcast around the world. The couple are due to marry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May. The couple chose Windsor Castle as "it is a very special place for Prince Harry"; he and his fiancée have spent time there.

Their first joint engagement will happen on Friday when the couple will visit Nottingham. Harry will no doubt show Meghan the ropes, as she prepares for her role as a full-time royal. The former Suits actress plans to join the Royal Foundation with her husband-to-be and her future in-laws, Prince William and Kate. The royal trio are "looking forward to welcoming a fourth patron".

Harry and Meghan will marry in May

Harry and Meghan will continue to live at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace. As neighbours, the couple have spent a lot of time with William and Kate, and the Duke and Duchess' two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate is pregnant with their third baby and is due in April.

The couple's exciting news was announced on Monday. Harry popped the question earlier this month at home in London over a roast chicken dinner, with Meghan revealing she couldn't wait to say yes. Harry proposed with a dazzling engagement ring that he had designed himself. The two outside stones came from Princess Diana's personal collection and are a poignant tribute to Diana in the year of the 20th anniversary of her death. At the centre of the ring is a large diamond from Botswana, a country that holds special significance for Harry who has visited many times since he was a child. It is also a place where the couple has spent time together over the last year and a half, Kensington Palace said.

