Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first official royal outing to take place on Friday Meghan Markle will begin royal duties on Friday with Prince Harry

Although they only announced their engagement on Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will carry out their first official royal outing as an engaged couple in Nottingham on Friday 1 December. The couple will visit the Nottingham Academy to meet children benefitting from the Full Effect program, and to Nottingham Contemporary for a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day.

The Suits actress previously said that she was going to step away from acting for her new royal duties during their couple's first TV interview since becoming engaged. According to a press briefing at Kensington Palace, Meghan also plans to become a dual citizen of the UK and US, and plans to attend more engagements over the coming months.

The pair will visit Nottingham on Friday

She said: "I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition of this out of my career, but into the role, is that, as you said, the causes that have been very important to me I can focus even more energy on, because very early out of the gate I think you realise once you have access or a voice that people are going to listen to, with that comes a lot of responsibility which I take seriously."

The couple announced their engagement on Monday

Prince Harry added that he had spoken to her about the commitment involved in joining the royal family, saying: "That sense of responsibility was - it was essentially from day one, or maybe a couple of months in when I suddenly realised actually this is - you know I - I feel - I know that I'm in love with this girl and I hope that she's in love with me, but we still had to sit down on the sofa and I still - you know I still had to have some pretty, you know frank conversations with her. To say look you know what you're letting yourself in for… It's not easy for anybody. But I know that you know at the end of the day she chooses me and I choose her and therefore you know whatever we have to tackle, together, or individually will always be us together as a team."

