Meghan Markle has been spending time with her future sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, and Kate's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, ahead of her wedding. In a press briefing at Kensington Palace on Tuesday, a spokesperson revealed that the actress has been introduced to George, four, and Charlotte, two, and they have since met on many occasions. Meghan moved into Prince Harry's home, Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, earlier this month and stayed there whenever she would visit her boyfriend. Her frequent visits meant that over time, Meghan has got to know her future-in-laws, Prince William and Kate, who live just a stone's throw away in Apartment 1A.

The American actress, 36, and Harry, 33, will tie the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May. The palace confirmed that the Queen has given her permission for her grandson to marry at the Chapel, where Harry was baptised. The 91-year-old monarch and Prince Philip, 96, will attend the ceremony. The royal family will pay for the wedding, including the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception, the palace added.

They noted: "As with all members of the royal family, Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry and he and Ms Markle have regularly spent time there over the last year and a half. They are grateful to the Queen for granting permission for the use of the chapel. The chapel itself has centuries of royal tradition and hosted the weddings of many members of the royal family. Prince Harry and Ms Markle are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives together as a married couple."

Meghan, who intends to become a British citizen, will become a senior full-time working royal. She will join Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry's royal foundation as its fourth patron, and work with her husband to support causes close to her heart. The couple will undertake their first joint engagement on Friday with a visit to Nottingham. The actress will not continue her work on gender with the UN or with other organisations, but will instead start her charity work as a full-time royal afresh.

