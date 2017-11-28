Prince Harry has been on babysitting duty – and it's the cutest thing ever It was revealed on Tuesday that Harry has delighted a group of schoolchildren in the best possible way

Prince Harry is the sweetest! Following the news of his engagement to Meghan Markle on Monday, it was revealed that he recently made a group of schoolchildren extremely happy after undertaking a spot of babysitting duties. A primary school in Kent contacted Harry to see if he would look after their class Flat Stanley – the fictional character from the popular children's book by Jeff Brown – which the school are sending around the world to see just where he might end up.

Having sent the Flat Stanley to Harry, the class were delighted after receiving a personalised message from the Prince himself, which revealed some of his adventures during his stay in Kensington Palace. The letter, which was shared on the school's Twitter page, thanked the children for sending Flat Stanley to Harry, and even said that he had played with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their pet dog, Lupo.

Prince Harry looked after Flat Stanley for a group of Year 2 pupils

The school – Leybourne School in West Malling – thanked Prince Harry for his letter on social media, writing: "Warmest thank you to Prince Harry for this amazing letter. Love Year Two at Leybourne School." Previous recipients of Flat Stanley have included Darcey Bussell and Harry Potter's Sir Michael Gambon – who played Dumbledore in the popular film franchise.

@KensingtonRoyal warmest thank you to Prince Harry for this amazing letter ☺️ Love Year Two at Leybourne school ♥️ #PrinceHarry #flatstanley #primaryteacher pic.twitter.com/AHSwe90dl5 — Year 2 (@___FlatStanley) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry delighted children in Year 2 after sending them a personal letter

Following Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement announcement on Monday, it has now been revealed that the royal couple will marry in May at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Harry's communication's secretary Jason Knauf confirmed the couple's choice of wedding venue, describing Windsor Castle as a "very special place" for Harry, and adding that he and Meghan had spent time there together during their 16-month romance.

It was further revealed that Harry and Meghan will make their first official joint engagement together this Friday in Nottingham. The 36-year-old will also become the fourth patron of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.