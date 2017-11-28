All we know so far about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding From the date to the venue – get the lowdown on 2018's wedding of the year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement to the world on Monday, with Harry having popped the question earlier in the month at his home Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace over a roast chicken dinner. Since the revelation, we have learnt a lot about the romantic proposal – from Meghan revealing that she couldn’t wait to say yes, to the fact Harry designed her engagement ring himself – paying tribute to Princess Diana in the process. When it comes to their spring wedding next year – we have all the details so far, including the fact that the couple are eager for the public to "feel part of their day" too.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor

The date

It was revealed that the wedding will fall in May – with the actual day itself due to be confirmed later. The choice of month no coincidence for the happy couple. Generally, royal weddings take place a few months after an engagement. Prince William and Kate married five months after their announcement.

The venue

Kensington Palace press unveiled that Harry and Meghan will get married in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The venue is described as a "very special place" for Harry, and is somewhere the couple had spent time together during their romance. The last royals to marry there were Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly in 2008, while Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones tied the knot there in 1999. In 2005, meanwhile, Harry's father the Prince of Wales had his union with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Harry and Meghan are expected to put their own stamp on their big day

The ceremony

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said that Harry and Meghan would get married in a church, saying: "I am so happy that Prince Harry and Ms Markle have chosen to make their vows before God." It is not clear yet if he will officiate their special day. What will it be like? So far there have been few details on what the wedding itself will be like, but both Harry and Meghan have said that they want the public "to feel part of their day". A royal spokesman said that the day will "reflect the characters of the bride and groom," and that it will be full of "fun and joy." Harry's communication's secretary Jason Knauf added that they would be putting their stamp on their wedding day. "They will be making sure it reflects who they are as a couple," he said. It is also expected that Prince George and Princess Charlotte - who Meghan has met a number of times - will be pageboy and bridesmaid.

Who's paying?

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the royal family will pay for the wedding, including the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception.

Guests

Although only the Queen has so far been the only confirmed guest, we can assume that all other senior members of the royal family will be invited, including Harry's brother – the Duke of Cambridge, his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Prince Charlotte, along with the couple's new baby – who is due in April. It is also expected that Meghan's friends, including Serena Williams and Jessica Mulroney will also attend – possibly even as bridesmaids.

