Meghan Markle separated from rescue dog Bogart The royal bride-to-be said a sad farewell to one of two dogs following her UK move

Meghan Markle is preparing for a new life in the UK following the news of her engagement to Prince Harry. And although it is an exciting time for the newly-engaged actress, Meghan has had sadly have to leave one of her beloved dogs behind in the US. The former Suits actress has had to permanently re-homed her dog Bogart - a Labrador-shepherd mix - who is now living with close friends. It is believed that her other dog, a beagle named Guy is, however, now in Britain, although Kensington Palace declined to comment on whether he was still in quarantine.

Meghan Markle with her rescue dog Bogart

The news about Meghan's dog was revealed on Tuesday by Harry's communication secretary Jason Knauf, when the palace announced further details of the royal wedding's location and venue. Jason said: "Bogart is now living with very good friends and Guy is now in the UK. Bogart is not coming." He then declined to comment when asked by press whether Guy was in quarantine. Meghan has previously said that her two dogs meant "the absolute world" to her, and has previously shared sweet photos of them on social media.

Meghan's dog Guy is now in the UK with her

Meghan spoke out about her two dogs on Monday while talking to BBC interviewer Mishal Husain following her engagement announcement. She said: "I have two dogs that I've had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups. And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is, yes he's in the UK, he's been here for a while. I think he's doing just fine." During the interview, Harry revealed that Meghan was a natural with the Queen's corgis too. While talking about Meghan meeting the monarch, he laughed: "And the corgis took to you straight away… I've spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing."