It has been hailed as one of the most historic interviews in royal history, with Mishal Husain given the honour of speaking with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the news of their engagement. Appearing on The One Show on Tuesday, the BBC broadcaster opened up about meeting the couple, claiming that it was evident they were "very much in love". She explained: "I had a bit of time with them ahead of us recording the interview, so we talked a bit in that time as well. The overall impression I came away with is clearly they're a couple very much in love. You can see the bond between them, it's there in the body language."

The couple, who started dating last summer, looked head-over-heels in love as they chatted about their whirlwind romance. Revealing her thoughts on their relationship, Mishal added: "I also was really struck that this is a couple who had to decide really early on in their relationship - within a couple of dates - whether or not this has potential. I was really struck by the amount of thought they've put into about what it means to be together." It has since been revealed that the 44-year-old Radio 4 presenter was handpicked by Harry and Meghan to conduct their first joint TV interview.

It's not surprising that the mother-of-three was chosen; Mishal is well respected amongst her peers, and hailed for her "down to earth" presenting style. Shortly after her interview with Harry and Meghan aired, royal fans and TV critics praised the reporter for conducting the intimate chat with "refreshing candour". Mishal has previously hosted the BBC's Breakfast programme, Newsnight, News At Six and News At Ten. Some of her biggest coverages include the 2012 London Olympics, and the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. In 2013, Mishal also became the first Muslim presenter of Radio 4's Today programme.