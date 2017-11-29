Kate reveals passion she's passing on to Prince George and Princess Charlotte The pregnant Duchess is expecting her third baby with husband Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed the passion she is passing on to her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during a visit to a primary school in London. Kate, who was visiting Robin Hood Primary School to see its gardening campaign, said she had "fond memories" of being outdoors as a child. She helped children plant winter bulbs during the chilly Wednesday morning engagement, and gave a speech, saying: "I've got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood, and I'm sharing that with my own children, George and Charlotte, at the moment."

Dressed down in a jacket, jeans, boots and a woolly jumper, Kate said: "It's been lovely to meet all of you and thank you so much to all the children who've shown me what they've been doing in their gardens. It's really inspiring and exciting to see what you've all been up to. I'm really excited about what you're doing here and taking inspiration from that in the school environment as well."

"I've got such fond memories of being in the garden," said Kate

She added: "What you have created here is really so special. Hopefully you'll have lots of memories of your time here in the garden, looking for insects or planting bulbs. And I really hope you remember these special times for the rest of your lives. But thank you again and good luck and happy gardening for the future."

The London school is supporting the Royal Horticultural Society's campaign for school gardening. Now in its tenth year, the initiative inspires and supports schools to provide children with gardening opportunities to enhance their skills and boost their development.

The Duchess was dressed down in jeans and a wax jacket

Kate's visit comes shortly after her brother-in-law Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle. The couple will marry in May 2018 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Spring is proving to be a very exciting time for the royals; the Duchess is also expecting her third baby with husband Prince William in April.