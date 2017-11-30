Carole Middleton keeping Kate company while Prince William is abroad Prince William is on an official visit to Finland, where he spoke about Prince Harry's engagement

The Duchess of Cambridge has been enjoying some mother-daughter bonding time with her mum Carole Middleton, while her husband Prince William is abroad. Kate, 35, and Carole, 62, were pictured leaving Kensington Palace in a car on Wednesday afternoon, with Kate behind the wheel. The pregnant royal, who is expecting her third baby with William, wrapped up in a tweed coat while mum Carole wore a fur-trimmed jacket.

It's not known where the pair were heading to, but the outing came just hours after Kate visited a primary school in London. The Duchess spent a couple of hours with children and teachers at Robin Hood Primary School, where she learnt about their gardening campaign. Kate, dressed down in jeans, a jumper and a wax jacket, helped the young boys and girls plant winter bulbs and gave a speech, touching on her own childhood.

Carole and Kate, pictured at Ascot, spent the day together at the palace

"I've got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood, and I'm sharing that with my own children, George and Charlotte, at the moment," said Kate. "It's been lovely to meet all of you and thank you so much to all the children who've shown me what they've been doing in their gardens. It's really inspiring and exciting to see what you've all been up to."

While Kate was carrying out the engagement in London, her husband William, also 35, was on a two-day visit to Finland. During the tour, William expressed how happy he is for his younger brother Prince Harry, 33, who has just announced his engagement to Suits actress Meghan Markle.

"For me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop him from scrounging my food, which he's done for the last few years," William quipped while visiting one of Helsinki's ice rinks to see the work of Icehearts — a child welfare charity. However in all seriousness, the future King admitted that he's "very excited" for Harry and his future sister-in-law. William said: "Delighted for the both [of them] and wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time."