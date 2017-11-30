Prince William gives Santa adorable letter from Prince George – see what he asked for The four-year-old Prince wrote a letter to Santa

Prince William has given Santa an adorable handwritten letter from his son Prince George – and it's just too cute! A close-up photo shows the little boy has asked Father Christmas for a police car. George, four, also circled that he had been "nice" this year in the line that read: "Dear Father Christmas this year I have been naughty/nice." Prince William was on an official visit to Finland when he bumped into Santa, and grabbed the opportunity to hand him the letter.

William, 35, was visiting a Christmas market in Helsinki and told Father Christmas: "I've seen you and I had to give you this letter." Noting that George had only filled out one line of the wish list, William laughed: "He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably ok." The royal also pointed to the word "nice" and said: "He's been a nice boy, a nice boy." Santa, who traditionally is from Finland, nodded his head in agreement and William smiled.

Prince George has asked for a police car

The future King was on a two-day visit to Finland to mark the country's 100th anniversary of independence from Russia. On Wednesday, William gave a speech at the official residence of Britain's ambassador to Finland, Sarah Price, and touched on the close ties between the UK and the Scandinavian country.

"At this reception we have been celebrating our scientific, educational and cultural links, which are rich and deep," he said. "But our ties go beyond these. The United Kingdom and Finland proudly share the same values as open and democratic societies. We share the same determination to champion those values and promote inclusion and prosperity."

Prince William is on a visit to Finland

The Cambridges are no doubt preparing for a fun-filled Christmas next month. Last year, William revealed that his son George had started opening his presents early, the week before Christmas. Radio star AJ King spoke to William at a charity event and later said: "I had a really nice chat with Prince William who told me that this was their last week at work, as it were, before Christmas. He said they were all really excited about it and that George is already opening his presents. He thought it quite funny. That's kids for you, even the ones that are Princes!"