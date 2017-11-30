Prince Gabriel of Sweden's godparents revealed ahead of christening Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's younger son will be christened on Friday

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have chosen their son Prince Gabriel's godparents. Naturally, the royals turned to their close friends and family members: Carl Philip's sister Princess Madeleine of Sweden, Sofia's sister Sara Hellqvist, Sofia's friend Carolina Pihl, Carl Philip's friend and business partner Oscar Kylberg, and Carl Philip's maternal cousin, Thomas de Toledo Sommerlath.

The christening will take place at noon on Friday 1 December at Drottningholm Palace Chapel. The royals are expected to be out in full force. Carl Philip and Sofia will most likely bring their older son, 19-month-old Prince Alexander, to the church ceremony. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will attend, as will their daughter and future queen, Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel. Their children Princess Estelle, five, and one-year-old Prince Oscar may also make an appearance. Godmother Princess Madeleine and her husband Chris O'Neill, who are based in London, are sure to attend and will probably also bring their young children, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas.

Prince Gabriel will be baptised on Friday © Erika Gerdemark, Kungahuset.se

Star of the show Gabriel will wear the same cotton and lace gown that has been used by generations of royal babies, including his father Prince Carl Philip and his aunties Victoria and Madeleine. The gown, which was first worn in 1906 by Prince Gustaf Adolf, also bears the names and dates of all the royal children who have used it, embroidered in the lining of the cape. Gabriel will be baptised using water from a spring on the Swedish island of Öland, a tradition that was started by the present king and queen.

Carl Philip and Sofia welcome second baby!

The young prince was born in August © Erika Gerdemark, Kungahuset.se

The ceremony will last for around an hour, after which the king and queen will host a reception at Drottningholm Palace. A 21-gun salute will be fired from Skeppsholmen and from the HMS Kullen outside the palace. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have asked those who wish to give their son a christening gift to consider making a donation to their joint royal foundation and Sofia's Project Playground.