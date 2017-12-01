Flashback Friday: the story behind Prince William and Kate's wedding HELLO!'s co-editor Thomas Whitaker recalls working on the issue

It was the news we had all been waiting for at HELLO! Towers. Prince Harry's engagement to actress Meghan Markle was announced on Monday, with an official photocall taking place at Kensington Palace, followed by a televised interview on the BBC. Details of their wedding are gradually being released; we know the 33-year-old Prince and his leading lady will tie the knot in May at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. On Friday, Harry and Meghan carried out their first of many joint engagements, spending the day in Nottingham where they honoured World Aids Day and visited a local school.

As we look forward to the next royal wedding, we've also been reminiscing on Prince William and Kate's own spectacular nuptials in 2011. "It was the day HELLO! - and the whole nation - had been waiting for since William and Kate announced news of their engagement five months earlier," Thomas Whitaker, HELLO!'s co-editor, recalls. "And Kate didn't disappoint as she looked every inch the fairytale Princess in her beautiful dress by Alexander McQueen, designed by Sarah Burton.

"Kate was beaming from ear to ear as she took the short journey from The Goring Hotel to Westminster Abbey with her proud father, Michael Middleton, at her side. And with crowds ten deep in places and millions more watching on the television, the bride couldn't hide her joy as she waved to the throngs of royal fans, many of whom had camped overnight to get their front row positions.

"Kate was as composed as ever as all eyes turned to see the first glimpse of her beautiful lace gown which was immediately hailed as one of the most stunning wedding dresses of all time. William, smart in his Colonel of the Irish Guards red uniform, couldn't hide his joy as he waited for Kate to walk down the aisle to join him."

Stay tuned for all the news and details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement here!