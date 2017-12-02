The woman who assisted Meghan Markle during her first outing revealed

Fans may have had all eyes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their first joint outing in Nottingham on December 1, but they also couldn’t help but notice the woman who was by Meghan’s side throughout the day. Prince Harry’s personal secretary Heather Wong was on double duty as she assisted the royal couple during their day out. Heather, who is said to have been working with the Prince for the last year, was first spotted during the couple’s walkabout, holding onto the Suits actress’ purse.

Prince Harry's personal secretary Heather Wong was seen helping the couple during their first joint outing Photo: Getty Images

During the pair’s 25-minute greeting with royal watchers and well-wishers, Heather was seen walking behind the pair and holding onto flowers, cards and gifts that were presented to the couple. Heather stuck around with the pair for the entire day as they made their rounds to the National Justice Museum, Nottingham Contemporary and the Nottingham Academy. Though Heather was front and centre with Meghan, it is said that Harry’s right-hand woman is working for both of them until Meghan gets her very own team.

Heather will assist both Harry and Meghan until the actress gets her own team Photo: Getty Images

Meghan is set to have a full staff who will assist her with tasks ranging from business to beauty. Like Kate Middleton, the 36-year-old’s right-hand woman will probably be more visible as her schedule in her new home picks up with royal outings and everyday life. Recently Kate Middleton’s private secretary Rebecca Priestly stepped down and was replaced by Catherine Quinn, who began her role in the fall of 2017.

