Lady Frederick Windsor seriously injured in car crash The royal mum-of-two is reportedly recovering in hospital

Lady Frederick Windsor has been seriously injured in a head-on car crash, say reports. The mother of two - who is also known as actress Sophie Winkleman and is the royal half-sister of Strictly's Claudia Winkleman – is believed to have been injured in the accident ten days ago after travelling home from a film set.

According to the Daily Mail, Sophie was sitting in the rear seat of the chauffeur-driven car when the crash happened near Saffron Walden, Essex. The paper reports that the accident was caused when another vehicle hit her car after swerving to miss a deer in the road. HELLO! Online have contacted Sophie's representative for comment.

Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor

Sophie, 37, is married to Lord Frederick Windsor and the couple's eldest daughter Maud, age four, attends the same school as Prince George in Battersea, London. The Mail reports that the actress has a suspected broken foot and back from the crash and is to face weeks of recovery. Sophie has reportedly been visited in hospital by her family and her father-in-law Prince Michael of Kent. A source told the paper that Lord Frederick is looking after their daughters while Sophie recovers. Their youngest daughter, Isabella, age one, was born in January 2016.

Sophie is well known for her high profile acting roles in shows Peep Show, Waking the Dead and Two and a Half Men alongside Ashton Kutcher. She has also appeared in numerous plays and films. Before her accident, the actress had been filming new US TV series Trust, directed by Danny Boyle and co-starring Hilary Swank and Donald Sutherland. We wish Sophie a speedy recovery.