The secret item Meghan Markle carried during her first royal engagement to keep her warm Prince Harry's fiancée made a sweet gesture to a fan in Nottingham

Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle made their first official visit together since getting engaged on Friday in Nottingham. The couple were greeted by royal fans and well-wishers during their visit, with one young woman in particular revealing a touching anecdote about bride-to-be Meghan. Emily Harland, 21, from Australia told the Nottingham Post that the American actress made a sweet gesture on the cold day.

Meghan greets the public in Nottingham

Emily, a student at Coventry University, told the paper that when Harry discovered her hands were chilly before their handshake, Meghan pulled a surprise item from her pocket to help. Emily said: "He was going to shake my hand but my hands were cold and Meghan reached into her pocket and gave me a heat pack. I said 'thank you.' I thought they were really sweet." Meghan clearly carries a handy heat pack in her pocket to keep her own hands warm at official engagements when she isn't wearing gloves.

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle

Meghan looked beautiful for the Nottingham visit, dressed in a navy blue winter coat by Mackage and black heeled boots, her striking trilogy diamond engagement ring adorning her hand. The couple spent around 25 minutes meeting the crowds, with Meghan charming members of the public as she introduced herself with a cheery "Hi, I'm Meghan." "I'm so happy," she said at one point. "It's just such a thrill to be here."

Loading the player...

The past week has been a whirlwind of excitement for Harry and Meghan, as the world congratulated them on their engagement. Harry popped the question earlier in the month at his home Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace over a roast chicken dinner, and the prince designed Meghan's engagement ring himself, including two of his mother's diamonds in the stunning band. The wedding is planned for next spring.

WATCH: Watch 11-year-old Meghan Markle fighting for gender equality in TV interview

Meghan meets one young member of the public

Prince William said of his brother's engagement: "Delighted for the both [of them] and wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time. It's a fantastic process to go through. The engagement and then the build up to the wedding. They've got a lot of happy times ahead of them. I think they're very caught up in the moment and I wish them all the happiness and success in planning the wedding. I hope it goes really well."