Prince Harry attends his first solo royal duty following engagement – but where is Meghan? The royal couple announced their engagement news exactly a week ago

Prince Harry stepped out on Monday evening for his first solo royal duty since announcing his engagement news last week. The 33-year-old royal attended London Fire Brigade's annual carol service at Westminster Cathedral, notably without fiancée Meghan Markle. The Prince was all smiles as he braved the cold weather for the special occasion, dressed in a smart grey suit teamed with a crisp white shirt and patterned tie.

The annual service is a popular event – and includes festive readings and traditional Christmas carols for London Fire Brigade's uniformed and non-uniformed members of staff and their families. Former colleagues who have retired from the Brigade also attend each year. Harry met with Lord Lieutenant of Greater London, Canon Tuckwell, and London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton on arrival, and chatted with some of the frontline staff, firefighters and cadets after the service.

Prince Harry attended the London Fire Brigade's annual carol service alone

Meghan – who undertook her first royal engagement on Friday in Nottingham – was most probably enjoying some down time following the couple's busy week. Harry and Meghan announced their happy news via a statement by Kensington Palace. Later that day, the couple sat down to discuss their relationship in their debut joint interview.

Meghan and Harry announced their engagement news last week

While chatting to the BBC, they revealed how Harry had popped the question during a quiet evening at the Prince's home of Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. Harry said: "It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us," to which Meghan interjected: "Just a cosy night, it was - what we were doing just roasting chicken… and it just - just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."