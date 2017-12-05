Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future: have your say in our exclusive poll The Prince, 33, and the actress, 36, will tie the knot in May

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to say "I do" next year, we're asking you, our readers, to get involved and share your opinions on the couple's bright future. Can you see the Prince and the actress becoming a power couple on the world's stage, and do you think Meghan, best known for her role in legal drama Suits, will help modernise the royal family?

The couple have already given fans a glimpse of their future together. Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, carried out their first joint engagement on 1 December, just days after announcing their exciting wedding news. And despite making her debut as a royal-to-be, Meghan looked totally at ease as she greeted crowds and charmed them with her down-to-earth introduction of, "Hi! I'm Meghan."

Did you find it refreshing to see Harry and Meghan embrace and hold hands in public on their first official outing, and do you think Meghan will make a big splash in the fashion world, just like her future sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, has?

Here's your chance to answer ten questions about the royal romance. Please answer question one to start the poll…