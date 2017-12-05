Prince Gabriel of Sweden's official christening photos released

Three days after Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip baptised their son Prince Gabriel on December 1, the Swedish Royal Court released the official photos from the three-month-old's christening. The new images released on 4 December show the young Prince with his parents, aunts, grandparents and five godparents.

Carl, 38, and Sofia, 32, — who was dressed in a Swedish folk costume known as a Svenska folkdräkter for the occasion — beamed as they posed with their baby boy and one-year-old son Prince Alexander in one photo. In another, the royal couple and Prince Gabriel were joined by the Prince's godparents — paternal aunt Princess Madeleine, maternal aunt Sara Hellqvist, Oscar Kylberg, Carolina Pihls and Thomas de Toledo Sommerlath.

Prince Gabriel's five godparents posed behind the royal couple for a photo

Sofia and Carl's respective sisters — Sara and Lina Hellqvist and Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine — also posed for a portrait with their nephew. Marie and Erik Hellqvist and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia proudly stood behind the royal couple and their two grandsons in another picture.

Sofia and Carl were joined by their respective parents in one photo with their sons

Prince Gabriel was christened on 1 December at the Royal Chapel of Drottningholm Palace. The baptism was a family affair for the Swedish royals. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel attended the festivities with their children Princess Estelle, five, and Prince Oscar, one. Noticeably absent from the christening were Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill’s daughter Princess Leonore and son Prince Nicolas. A press secretary for the Swedish royal family told HOLA! USA: "Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas stayed in London."

Prince Gabriel was christened on 1 December

Madeleine, who was set to return to the UK with her husband after the baptism, took to her Facebook to share a photo from the christening along with a message that read: "Today we gathered at Drottningholm for a beautiful christening ceremony for little Prince Gabriel. I'm honoured to be one of his god parents."