Prince William and Prince Harry to make glitzy red-carpet appearance – all the details The royal brothers will not be joined by the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle

Prince William and Prince Harry will be the envy of many a moviegoer next week when they attend the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Tuesday 12 December. Kensington Palace has announced that the pair will be at the event at London's Royal Albert Hall. The royal brothers, who are both fans of the sci-fi franchise, will meet members of the cast and crew, including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Mark Hamill.

However, it won't be the first time the Princes have met the Hollywood stars. John has previously revealed that William, 35, and Harry, 33, played stormtroopers in the upcoming film. The actor, who is best known as reformed stormtrooper Finn, admitted he shared a scene with the brothers "wrapped in stormtroopers costumes" when they visited the Pinewood Studios set in April 2016. But William and Harry may not make it onto the big screen.

Harry and William visited the Star Wars set in April 2016

John says Prince Harry is 'down with the lads'

During an interview with BBC Radio 4, John said he believes their scene was cut. "I think they took that scene out. I've had enough with those secrets. They came on set. They were there. I'm sick of hiding it. It think it was leaked, anyway," he said, adding: "There were images. Every time I get asked, I have to dodge it. I'm tired of dodging it. They were there. So was Tom Hardy." The palace has declined to comment on the Princes' cameo roles.

The royals are big fans of the sci-fi franchise

Tuesday's premiere is being held in aid of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, although Kate, 35, will not be attending. The Royal Foundation has invited more than 400 young people, military veterans and volunteers who have taken part in its programmes "to change their lives and the lives of others," to attend the premiere. Families affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy, as well as representatives of the local fire services, charities and organisations helping them, will also be in attendance. Before the premiere, William and Harry will meet some of the beneficiaries.