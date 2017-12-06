Duchess Kate glitters in Princess Diana's favourite tiara at annual winter party The Cambridge Lover's Knot was a wedding gift to Diana from the Queen

Duchess Kate glittered in diamonds as she attended the Queen's annual winter party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. The pregnant royal was pictured arriving at the glamorous gathering in the back of a car, along with her husband Prince William. She chose to wear the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara, which was a favourite of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. With her hair worn up in a classic updo, Kate also displayed her striking diamond and pearl drop earrings, and wore an exquisite diamond necklace to complete her look.

STORY: Why Kate is forbidden from signing autographs for fans

Duchess Kate chose the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara for the annual winter ball

The white-tie Diplomatic Reception is the main ambassadorial social event of the year in London. According to Buckingham Palace, it "reflects the Queen's importance in the country's diplomatic relations" and all senior members of the royal family who do not have prior engagements will attend. The event is the largest reception held annually at Buckingham Palace, with more than 1,500 dignitaries invited from around 130 countries.

STORY: Inside Duchess Kate's jewellery box

It was a favourite of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana

Kate has chosen to wear the Cambridge's Lover Knot to the last two annual winter parties. Diana received the tiara from the Queen as a wedding gift in 1981; because of its association to William's mother, and its name, it's a fitting choice for the Duchess. The tiara was created in 1914 for Queen Mary as a replica of a design from 1818, and features 19 diamond arches from which hang 19 baroque pearl pendant. Diana, however found that the tiara was so heavy it induced a headache and she had to switch to her Spencer family tiara instead. The Queen Mother often wore the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara as a young woman before handing it down to her youngest daughter, Princess Margaret.

STORY: Kate reveals passion she's passing on to Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cornwall glittered in the Queen Mother's Greville tiara

Also in attendance at Tuesday's event was Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who wore the late Queen Mother's Greville tiara. The royal received the tiara in 1942 when the Hon. Mrs Greville bequeathed her all her jewellery, and it became one of her favourite items. The height of the tiara was increased in 1953, when more diamonds were added. After the Queen Mother's death in 2002, the Queen received the tiara – although she has never worn it in public, and instead frequently loans it to her daughter-in-law.