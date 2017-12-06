Prince William and pregnant Kate step out for children's event in Manchester It's an initiative that means a great deal to the couple

With warm smiles, Prince William and his wife Kate arrived for the Children's Global Media Summit in Manchester on Wednesday morning. It's a cause close to the couple's hearts, and they appeared in high spirits as they made their way inside the Manchester Central Convention Complex. Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, looked especially stylish in a red dress by Goat, that perfectly framed her tiny baby bump. The summit looks to inform and redesign the future of media for this generation and explore the impact that digital technology will have in children's futures. William will deliver the key note speech at the event, which brings together creatives, technology innovators, policymakers, executives and thought leaders from around the globe.

Shortly after their arrival, William and Kate had the chance to meet some of the international delegates who will speak at the conference. The Duchess then joined a forum hosted by Sesame Street's Workshop, the charitable foundation of the famous children's TV show, on research commissioned into kindness – a method used to help very young children express issues of emotional wellbeing.

Alice Webb, the director of BBC Children’s, who chaired the summit, said ahead of the event: "We're honoured to be joined by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Summit as we commit to making the digital world a better place for future generations. The Royal Foundation has led the way in supporting young people online, so we know our delegates will be thrilled to hear from the Duke on his hopes for the future of media."

William and Kate care passionately about the wellbeing of children, all the more so since becoming parents themselves. Just last week, Kate paid a special visit to a primary school in London to see its gardening campaign, and spoke to the young pupils about her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and shared her own childhood memories. "I've got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood, and I'm sharing that with my own children, George and Charlotte, at the moment," she told the youngsters, during her appearance at the Robin Hood Primary School.

"It's been lovely to meet all of you and thank you so much to all the children who've shown me what they've been doing in their gardens. It's really inspiring and exciting to see what you've all been up to. I'm really excited about what you're doing here and taking inspiration from that in the school environment as well."

