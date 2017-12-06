Why does Prince Harry always put his hand in his jacket? Is Prince Harry's gesture simply a force of habit?

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for the first time as an engaged couple for a photo call at Kensington Palace in November, fans of the royal family were quick to point out that the Prince kept his hand in his jacket, a gesture that he has previously done while meeting Melania Trump, and again while visiting the Belgian royal family. But what does it mean?

READ: Why Prince William won't be Prince Harry's best man at the royal wedding

Harry keeps a hand in his jacket

According to body language expert and How to Detect Lies, Fraud and Identity Theft? author Traci Brown, the hand movement could suggest that Harry is uncomfortable in certain situations, and is likely to be subconscious. Chatting to HELLO!, Traci said: "This is a habit that we see from Harry frequently that has it's roots in protecting himself - puting a barrier between him and the photographers.Your solar plexus is a very sensitive area. He can still look royal while doing this move and give himself a little extra comfort at the same time. This is deeply unconscious and it's unlikely he'd admit to exactly why he's doing it!"

The hand gesture is a sign that he is protecting himself

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future: have your say in our exclusive poll

She added: "It's really difficult not to want to protect yourself with multiple photographers following you everywhere you go! There's no difference if he's placing his hand inside or outside his jacket." Meanwhile, a body language expert for The Sun pointed out that Meghan was very relaxed in contrast to her new fiancé, and was confident and calm during the photo call, which was particularly evident as she rubbed his arm, which was described as "a gesture of reassurance". Meghan also shone in her first official royal outing on 1 December, and greeted the crowd in Nottingham by saying: "Hi, I'm Meghan… It's just such a thrill to be here."