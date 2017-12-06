Find out Prince George's role in his school nativity play Prince George is a pupil at Thomas's Battersea

Prince George had a starring role in his first school nativity play! The four-year-old royal played a sheep, his father, the Duke of Cambridge, has disclosed. Appearing at BBC's Bridge House in Manchester on Wednesday, William and Kate spoke to schoolchildren about their plans for Christmas. "I went to my boy's nativity play. It was funny," William shared. "He was a sheep." The couple attended a "stepping out" session - a focus group for children to give feedback on new programmes to children's TV producers and editorial staff.

The comment comes shortly after William gave Santa an adorable handwritten letter from his son. This year, George asked Father Christmas for a police car and also circled that he had been "nice" this year in the line that read: "Dear Father Christmas this year I have been naughty/nice." Prince William was on an official visit to Finland when he bumped into Santa, and grabbed the opportunity to hand him the letter.

William, 35, was visiting a Christmas market in Helsinki at the time, and told Father Christmas: "I've seen you and I had to give you this letter." Noting that George had only filled out one line of the wish list, William laughed: "He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably ok." The royal also pointed to the word "nice" and said: "He's been a nice boy, a nice boy." Santa, who traditionally is from Finland, nodded his head in agreement and William smiled.