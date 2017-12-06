The surprising link between Duchess Kate and Miranda Hart The Duchess of Cambridge and the comedienne have something in common

Miranda Hart and the Duchess of Cambridge both enjoyed privileged upbringings, and it has now been revealed that the pair share one particular thing in common – the same school! Both Kate and the Miranda actress went to Downe House school in Berkshire. Miranda has previously opened up about her school days, explaining that 35-year-old Kate didn’t stay very long because she "wanted to play hockey." She told The Telegraph: "The thing is, Kate didn't stay there very long because she wanted to play hockey and Downe House is more of a lacrosse school."

It has long been known that Kate is incredibly sporty, and the mother-of-two boasts running and tennis among her list of hobbies. It also seems that her interests have now been passed onto her two-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte. A recent report in The Sun revealed that the princess has already started having tennis lessons.

A source told the paper that Charlotte plays tennis at London's exclusive Hurlingham club, which William and Kate thought the perfect place for her to learn. There are no courts at Kensington Palace so the Fulham club offers nearby sporting facilities. The source said: “She might not be three until May but they were convinced she’d love it and so far she has. She seems a bit of a natural."

In October, meanwhile, Kate showcased her own tennis skills while carrying out her first royal engagement since her pregnancy announcement. The 25-year-old bonded with a ground of children who were taking part in a Tennis for Kids session. The LTA-run programme teaches youngsters, aged five to eight years old, how to play and enjoy tennis. Kate also watched several on-court sessions, including a wheelchair tennis demonstration, after which she had the opportunity to meet some of the UK's top junior talents.