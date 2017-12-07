Loading the player...

Prince Harry's engagement ring designer opens up about keeping it a secret Meghan Markle's new ring was the "biggest and hardest" secret the jeweller has ever had to keep

David Thomas, the Cleave and Company jeweller who worked on Meghan Markle's stunning engagement ring, has admitted that making the ring was the "biggest and hardest" secret he has ever had to keep. David also said he will not be disclosing the cost of the design, explaining: "Jewellers are like doctors: we never discuss our patients." The stunning ring was made using a diamond from Botswana along with two diamonds from a tiara belonging to Prince Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Meghan showed off her ring during their first appearance as an engaged couple

Speaking about making replicas of the ring, Stephen Connelly - director of Cleave and Company Court Jewellers and Medallists to the Queen - said: "We're not going to be making replicas of it. If you want a ring, then we'll design you a different one." He added that all of the media attention had been "a bit of a shock".

The jewellers opened up about creating the ring

Meghan opened up about her ring during the couple's first joint TV interview, saying: "It's beautiful, and he designed it. It's incredible… It's incredibly special. And you know to be able to have this which sort of links where you come from and Botswana which is important to us and it's perfect." Describing the design, Harry said: "The ring is - is obviously yellow gold because that's what - her favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the - the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection to make sure that she's with us on this - on this crazy journey together." Speaking about how Meghan would have gotten along with Princess Diana, Harry said: "Oh they'd be thick as thieves, without question. I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends with Meghan."