The Queen is a true fashionista as she perfectly co-ordinates with guests The trio were all dressed in the same vibrant colour scheme on Wednesday

The Queen in renowned for her vibrant, colour co-ordinating outfits and managed to perfectly match with her guests on Wednesday. The monarch, 91, had granted a private audience to Nigeria's High Commissioner George Oguntade and his wife Modupeola Adewemimo, and the trio - seemingly by a great coincidence - were all dressed in the same colour scheme. The Queen looked lovely in a long-sleeved purple and cream floral dress, which she teamed with patent black court shoes. Her visitors, meanwhile, wore striped robes in the same royal shade.

The official Royal Family Instagram shared an image of the Queen with George and Modupeola, which was liked over 42,000 time in under 24 hours. Royal fans were quick to comment on the outfit choices, with one writing: "Wonderful colour co-ordination," while another said: "Love how their outfits co-ordinate." A third added: "Gosh the Queen is looking more radiant than ever! What a lovely frock, she should wear prints more often!"

The Queen is often spotted on royal engagements in colourful shades, ranging from yellow to royal blue. She is more often than not seen wearing a skirt suit or dress, teamed with a matching hat, pearls and a broach. She is also a fan of monochrome numbers, and looked lovely as she posed with Prince Philip for a series of portraits in celebration of their 70th wedding anniversary last month. In the images, which were taken by British photographer Matt Holyoak, Her Majesty was dressed in a cream day dress by Angela Kelly, which she also wore at the Diamond Wedding Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving. She accessorised with the Scarab brooch pinned to her chest; the brooch, in yellow gold, carved ruby and diamond, was a personal gift from the Duke to the Queen in 1966.

