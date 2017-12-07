See Princes Harry and William throwback Nativity Play photos Princes William and Harry looked simply adorable as shepherds in their school Nativity plays!

With the recent news that little Prince George played a sheep in his school's Nativity play, we took a look back at his dad, Prince William, and Uncle Prince Harry's own stints in school Nativity plays, and the snaps of the two princes at a young age are simply adorable! In 1988, a four-year-old Prince Harry stepped out at his school dressed as a shepherd for his Christmas play, which Prince Charles and Princess Diana went to see. Dressed in a long white tunic with a headdress, the little Prince held hands with his classmates on their way to the performance. A year earlier, the adorable little Prince was, rather unconventionally, a goblin for the annual play, and dressed in red tights and a hat with a green tunic.

Meanwhile, Prince William also had a turn as a shepherd back in 1986, and didn't look too impressed as he made his way to the play while dressed in a striped, embroidered jacket as part of his fancy dress costume, while holding the hand of a little girl in his class. Speaking about watching George in his play while at BBC's Bridge House in Manchester on Wednesday, William said: "I went to my boy's nativity play. It was funny. He was a sheep." The royals followed in the footsteps of their grandmother and great grandmother, the Queen, who appeared in her school pantomime of Aladdin back in 1941 with her younger sister, Princess Margaret.

Prince William passed on Prince George's Christmas list to Santa Claus while visiting Helsinki back in November, and told Father Christmas: "I've seen you and I had to give you this letter… He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably ok." He later added that George had been "a nice boy, a nice boy," so deserved some presents.

