She might be engaged to one of the world's most eligible bachelors, but Meghan Markle felt immense scrutiny when she tried to crack Hollywood. The Suits actress, who will tie the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018, previously revealed that she was branded "not pretty and not thin enough" to pursue her acting dreams. In an article written two years ago, Meghan reflected on her struggle as she talked about her lack of confidence. "I was in my early twenties, still figuring so much out, and trying to find my value in an industry that judges you on everything that you're not versus everything that you are," she wrote in Darling magazine, via Evening Standard.

She added: "Not thin enough, not pretty enough, not ethnic enough, while also being too thin, too ethnic, too pretty the very next day. I would drive to auditions and park at the back of the parking lot, far from the eyes of anyone who could see me unlocking the trunk and crawling into my car through its only feasible entry point." Prince Harry's fiancée went on to explain how meeting Hollywood casting director April Webster - famous for Star Wars, Lost and Mission Impossible – during an audition was a turning moment in her career.

She wrote: "I had never met her before, and at my very first audition for her, she stopped me mid-scene and said so simply, 'You need to know that you're enough.'" Meghan continued: "My gut reaction was to smile. To smile hard. Maybe that would keep the tears tucked behind my draping eyes. It wouldn't have mattered if I cried, because she saw me. She saw all that self-doubt beaming through the self-tanner and excessive blush." Meghan, who is now preparing to be a future royal, confessed that the audition was a much-needed "wake-up" call. "You couldn't pay for a therapy session this good. And that moment, for me, was a wake-up call," she continued. A short while later, Meghan was then cast as lawyer Rachel Zane in the legal drama, Suits.