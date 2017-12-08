Flashback Friday: Prince George stars in adorable Christmas portraits HELLO!'s co-editor Thomas Whitaker recalls working on the issue

Sitting on a step in the courtyard in Kensington Palace with a cheeky grin on his face this cute photograph of Prince George was released in the lead up to Christmas 2104 and led to us dubbing him ' A Christmas Cracker'. HELLO! loved the images so much we produced a free souvenir picture inside the magazine showing the cheeky chappy. It was one of three pictures of George which his parents were proud to share, with their spokesman saying they "recognise the need to share the joy of milestones in their son's life with the public."

George, who was 17 months old at the time, was a cute navy blue knitted tanktop emblazoned with soliders, a white coloured top, a parif of black corduroy shorts, knee lenght socks and polished buckled shoes to complete a dapper look. With health rosy cheeks smartly combed hair many observers said he looked more like his father than ever.