Prince William and Kate 'to host Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Christmas' The royal foursome are thought to be spending Christmas together

Looks like it's going to be a fun Christmas for the young royals this year! A report by Us Weekly has revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to host Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle at their Amner Hall home in Norfolk over the festive period. The magazine says the newly-engaged couple will first spend Christmas Eve with the Queen at Sandringham, before joining William and Kate. A source told the publication: "They’ll be William and Kate’s guests and travel back and forth with them."

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle

Us Weekly has also reported on the order of events for the royal foursome on Christmas day. It is believed the couples will begin with a traditional English breakfast before attending a church service at 11am at St. Mary Magdalene Church, followed by Christmas lunch and watching the Queen's speech. The magazine reveals that a turkey is also sent to the nursery for the children. It is thought that Meghan will keep Kate company at home on Boxing Day.

HELLO! has previously reported on Meghan's first Christmas with the royals, following her engagement to Prince Harry. Invitations are usually restricted to Her Majesty's closest family members, with a 'no ring, no bring' policy in place. But now that Meghan is preparing to become a full-time royal, it appears the actress has secured a coveted invite to the celebrations.

Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The royal family have several traditions over Christmas. The Queen and Prince Philip usually retreat to the countryside the week before, around 21 December, to prepare for the big family reunion. Other guests arrive at the 20,000-acre Sandringham estate from 23 December in order of precedence, with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall usually the last to arrive.

On Christmas Eve when all the clan are together, the Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren put the finishing touches to the Christmas tree. Presents will be opened that day at tea time with gifts laid out in the Red Drawing Room on a trestle table. At 8pm on Christmas Eve, a candle-lit dinner is served with the ladies in gowns and jewels and the men in black tie. On the morning of 25 December, a full English breakfast is served, before everyone attends the traditional church service.