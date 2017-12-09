Meghan Markle's Toronto rental house is up for sale – find out more Prince Harry's fiancé lived in the property while she filmed Suits in Toronto

Meghan Markle is enjoying a new life within the royal family since her engagement to Prince Harry, with the couple set to live in Harry's home, Nottingham Cottage within grounds of Kensington Palace. The royal residence will be quite a change for actress Meghan, who has been renting a house in Toronto during the years she filmed Suits. Now a report by the Globe and Mail news site reveals that the three bedroom, two bathroom home in Seaton Village is up for sale with an opening price of $1,395,000. Meghan is said to have moved out of the property in November.

Meghan Markle lived in Toronto when she filmed Suits

The Globe and Mail reports that Meghan's neighbours in Seaton Village became accustomed to seeing paparazzi outside her house. However, the site reveals that those hoping to look around Meghan's former home will be vetted by the property company Freeman Real Estate. Broker Daniel Freeman told the website that potential buyers will be asked for ID, adding: "There are no traces of royalty in the house, except that it's a very fine residence... she had good taste," says Mr. Freeman.

It will be quite an adjustment for Meghan living in the grand surroundings of Kensington Palace. With her new royal title and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge among her neighbours in nearby Apartment 1A, she can expect round-the-clock security both at home and when she is out and about exploring her new hometown.

Kensington Palace has served as a royal residence since 1689, with George I, George II and Queen Victoria among the royals who have lived there, not to mention Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Meghan has stayed at the cottage many times while visiting Harry over the past 12 months, and will no doubt be adding her own personal touches to her new home.

Harry and Meghan may also be looking to purchase a country home in the Cotswolds. The couple are believed to be interested in Luckington Court – a lavish eight-bedroom property that has a guide price of £7.7million. The Grade II-listed house was mysteriously taken off the market recently, just as news of Harry and Meghan's engagement broke. Fans may recognise it as the Bennet's home in the 1995 TV series, Pride and Prejudice.