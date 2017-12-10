Loading the player...

Exclusive Meghan Markle poll: HELLO! readers want Prince George and Princess Charlotte to star in wedding The 'Markle Sparkle' is taking the country by storm

She only announced her engagement to Prince Harry two weeks ago but Meghan Markle, 36, has already won an army of fans. In an exclusive online poll, HELLO! readers voted overwhelmingly to see the wedding televised and for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to play starring roles, while a majority predict that Harry and Meghan will become a global power couple. Most voters said they would like to see more of Harry and Meghan carrying out royal duties, while also predicting that, as a double act, they will attract a new generation of royal fans.

HELLO!’s online poll drew in almost 4,000 respondents, most of whom were overwhelmingly positive about Meghan and the role she will play as Harry’s wife. Many are looking forward to watching the royal wedding, with 85 per cent saying they would like to see it televised and 80 per cent wanting Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, to have starring roles.

Meanwhile 83 per cent of voters said they would like to see Harry and Meghan performing more royal jobs to help ease pressure on the Queen, while 67 per cent believe they will become a power couple on the world stage.

In a sign that the public like the fact that the couple do things in their own way, three quarters of voters found it refreshing that Harry and Meghan broke with royal protocol and held hands on their first official engagement in Nottingham, while the same number – 75 per cent - believe that the couple will attract a whole new generation of royalists. Sixty five per cent think Meghan will help modernise the royal family.

Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, isn’t surprised that the pubic have fallen in love with Meghan. He tells HELLO!: “Harry is one of the nation’s best-loved royals and people who have watched him grow up have always wanted him to find happiness. It’s obvious that Meghan has made him incredibly happy and she appears to be perfect for Harry in so many ways. Not only do they connect on a personal level, but she shares his passion for doing good in the world, which has clearly given him a renewed sense of purpose."

