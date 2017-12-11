New striking portrait of Prince Philip has been unveiled in honour of his Danish roots The Duke of Edinburgh has close roots with Denmark

The Palace has released a new portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh, which is set to go on display in the UK and Denmark next year. Painted by artist Ralph Heimans, Prince Philip can be seen in the imposing setting of Windsor Castle wearing the sash of the Order of the Elephant, Denmark's highest-ranking honour. The duke has a close association with the Nordic country as he was born a Prince of Denmark, as well of Greece. The realistic painting comes in the year of Philip's retirement from public engagements.

A new portrait of Prince Philip has been unveiled

STORY: The Queen and Prince Philip star in new portraits to mark 70 years of marriage

Ralph, the Australian-born artist who painted an official portrait of the Queen to mark her Diamond Jubilee, said: "I feel very fortunate to have been given the opportunity to paint Prince Philip and hope the portrait does justice to his unique character." The striking portrait of Philip has been set in the castle's grand corridor and at the end of the walkway is the Tapestry Room where the royal's mother, Princess Alice, and maternal grandmother Princess Victoria were born. The artist added: "Aesthetically, the natural light and heritage backdrop of the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle provided a compelling mood. I hope people enjoy the work as much as I enjoyed producing it."

The setting of Windsor Castle is used

Iconic wedding: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

The painting will form part of a retrospective exhibition of the artist's work which is being staged at the Museum of National History at Frederiksborg Castle in Denmark next year. Part of the attraction aims to explore the historical and cultural onnections between the royal families of Britain and Denmark. The painting will also go on display in the United Kingdom some time in 2018.