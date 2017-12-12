Princess Victoria, Princess Madeleine & Princess Sofia put on dazzling display at Nobel Prize ceremony The award ceremony took place in Stockholm

Over a week after attending her nephew Prince Gabriel's christening, Princess Madeleine returned to Sweden to join her family at the 2017 Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm. The London-based royal, who is currently expecting her third child, was joined by her husband Christopher O'Neill at the ceremony on Sunday, 10 December.

Princess Leonore's mum showing off her growing baby bump wearing a bespoke gown by one of Kate's go-to maternity brands, Séraphine. The expectant royal paired the custom design, which featured a hand-beaded overlay in precious gold lace, with Queen Joséphine's Amethyst Tiara, in addition to the matching necklace, earrings and brooch from the amethyst parure.

Princess Madeleine showed off her growing baby bump at the 10 December ceremony Photo: JONAS EKSTROMER/AFP/Getty Images

The 35-year-old's parents, Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf, were in attendance for the Nobel Prize awards ceremony, as well as her siblings Princess Victoria and Prince Carl Philip and their respective spouses Prince Daniel and Princess Sofia. Following the awards presentation, the royal family attended a banquet for the laureates, which Princess Madeleine missed because of her pregnancy.

RELATED: Prince Gabriel of Sweden's official christening photos released

A press secretary for the royal family told HELLO! that "due to back problems" relating to her pregnancy, Madeleine "chose not the attend the dinner following the ceremony" – however Her Royal Highness is set to attend a dinner for the Nobel laureates at the Royal Palace on Monday, 11 December.

Princess Sofia donned her wedding day tiara for the ceremony and banquet Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Madeleine wasn't the only member of her family who dazzled at the traditional award ceremony on Sunday. Princess Sofia, who welcomed her second son in late August, stunned in a pale pink lace gown by Ida Lanto that featured eight layers tulle and embellished with 2000 white pearls and crystals. Prince Carl Philip's wife, 33, completed her look with her wedding day tiara – swapping out the emeralds for pearls to complement her dress.

Princess Estelle's mUm looked pretty in blue for the royal-studded affair Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Crown Princess Victoria, 40, also made a statement with crown jewels at the ceremony and banquet wearing Princess Margaretha's Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara. The sparkling topper's turquoise stones paired perfectly with the mum-of-two's powder blue gown by Jennifer Blom. Every year around 1,300 guests are invited to the Blue Hall in Stockholm City Hall where the Nobel Prize dinner is served.