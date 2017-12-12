King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their daughters look picture perfect in 2017 Christmas card The picture was taken during Spain's National Day celebrations in October

Season's greeting from Spain's royal family! King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía star in this year's Christmas card, which was released by Zarzuela Palace on Monday, 11 December. "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2018," the holiday message read in English and Spanish along with the four royals' handwritten signatures signed below.

The family looked picture perfect for the photo. The portrait was taken in October during Spain's National Day (October 12) celebrations in Madrid. At the time, the royal family showed a united front despite political turmoil in the country. The festivities also included a special memory for the victims of the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks.

The royals took their 2017 Christmas card photo in October Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey

In the holiday card photo, the monarchs posed on a balcony behind their beaming daughters. Letizia looked characteristically stylish wearing a skirt suit by Felipe Varela and styling her brunette tresses into an elegant updo for the picture. Meanwhile Her Majesty's daughters donned festive, holiday-colored ensembles. Leonor, 12, who is the heir presumptive to the Spanish throne, stood out wearing a red Carolina Herrera dress that complemented her father's tie, while her younger sister, ten, looked chic in a tweed A-line dress by Pili Carrera.

The royal family's 2017 card is more formal than last year's. In 2016, Letizia, Felipe and their daughters cosied up next to each other for an outdoors picture session that saw the King, Queen and their children wearing fall attire, including sweaters and turtlenecks.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their daughters signed the 2017 card Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey

Along with the family-of-four's 2017 card, the royal palace also released King Juan Carlos I, who abdicated in 2014, and his wife Queen Sofía's Christmas card. The greeting featured a Nativity picture and a message that read "Felices Pascuas y Año Nuevo 2018" with their signatures signed beneath. "Christmas greeting of Their Majesties the Kings Don Juan Carlos and Doña Sofía" the palace noted of the card.