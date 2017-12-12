Loading the player...

Kate hands out presents at children's Christmas party The Duchess of Cambridge joined families at a community party in North Kensington

The Duchess of Cambridge got into the festive spirit as she attended a children's Christmas party in North Kensington, London on Tuesday. Kate, who dressed her baby bump in a Seraphine Maternity coat, looked thrilled to be joining families at the community event, which celebrated the work of the Rugby Portobello Trust. During the visit, the mother-of-two played Santa as she handed out gifts to young children. She met fellow parents of the Magic Mums group and learnt how the centre supports mothers, babies and toddlers. Kate, 35, also lent a helping hand as staff and volunteers set up for the children's Christmas party later in the day.

William and Kate to host Harry and Meghan at Christmas

Kate arrives for the Christmas party

The Rugby Portobello Trust is part of a network of centres that helps local communities, and provides support by running programmes for children and parents such as homework clubs, sporting activities, social groups and tuition. Kate learnt about the different services the Trust provides, and how staff at the North Kensington centre have been supporting victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

CHRISTMAS: See HELLO!'s pick of our favourite presents in our Christmas Gift Guide

The Trust established a New Homes Team to provide practical support to residents in relation to their new accommodation, and has played an important role in helping them access grants that became available, both through the local authority and from private donations.

Loading the player...

While Kate spent the afternoon bonding with children, her husband Prince William and her brother-in-law Prince Harry were preparing to attend the much-anticipated Star Wars premiere. William and Harry, who reportedly had cameo roles as Stormtroopers in the sci-fi film, will walk the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall for the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The premiere is hosted in aid of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.