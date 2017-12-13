Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will spend Christmas with the Queen and other members of the Royal Family The royals are breaking tradition this year

Meghan Markle will join the Queen and other senior members of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham, Kensington Palace has confirmed. The former Suits actress and her fiancé Prince Harry, who announced their engagement in November, will be seen in public with other royals when they attend the traditional Christmas Day church service on the Queen's private estate in Norfolk. "You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day," a Kensington Palace spokesman has confirmed.

The couple confirmed their engagement on 27 November, and a few days later a proud Harry introduced his bride-to-be to the nation during a series of official events in Nottingham. Buckingham Palace has said the Queen and other members of the royal family will join the congregation for the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church on 25 December. Meghan's invitation marks a break in tradition for the royals; Duchess of Cambridge was not invited to join Prince William for Christmas in 2010, despite announcing their engagement a month before. England rugby player Mike Tindall was also not invited during his engagement to Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips, also in 2010.

HELLO! previously revealed plans for Meghan's first Christmas with the royals, following her engagement to Harry. Invitations are usually restricted to Her Majesty's closest family members, with a 'no ring, no bring' policy in place. But now that Meghan is preparing to become a full-time royal, it appears the actress has secured a coveted invite to the celebrations. The royal family have several traditions over Christmas. The Queen and Prince Philip usually retreat to the countryside the week before, around 21 December, to prepare for the big family reunion. Other guests arrive at the 20,000-acre Sandringham estate from 23 December in order of precedence, with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall usually the last to arrive.

