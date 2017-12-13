Inside Prince William and Kate's last Christmas as a family of four The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child in April

Prince William and Kate are set for a very special Christmas this year. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will mark their last Christmas as a family of four with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, before the arrival of their little one in April. The couple will also have their hands extra-full; they are reportedly hosting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their country home, Anmer Hall, in Sandringham.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the former Suits actress will join the royals for Christmas at the Queen's grand home, Sandringham House, in Norfolk. And while the royals will enjoy a sit-down dinner on Christmas Eve at the Queen's residence, it's likely that Harry and Meghan will be guests at William and Kate's home, just down the road.

The Cambridges will be a family of five next year

It'll be the perfect time for William, Kate and Harry to show Meghan the ropes as she prepares to become a full-time royal after her May wedding. The actress will also have plenty of opportunities to bond with the youngest members of her future family – Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two. Meghan, 36, has met the adorable children on several occasions, while she stayed at Harry's home, Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, just a stone's throw away from the Cambridges' home, Apartment 1A. Meghan has also previously told the BBC that Kate has been "wonderful" to her.

Harry and Meghan are expected to stay at William and Kate's this year

Traditionally, when William and Kate spend Christmas in Norfolk with the royals, they celebrate Christmas Eve at the Queen's house. George and Charlotte will join the Queen's other great-grandchildren in putting the finishing touches to the Christmas tree. Presents will be opened that day at tea time with gifts laid out in the Red Drawing Room on a trestle table. At 8pm on Christmas Eve, a candle-lit dinner is served with the ladies in gowns and jewels and the men in black tie. On the morning of 25 December, a full English breakfast is served, before everyone attends the traditional church service at St Mary Magdalene Church.