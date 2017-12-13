What will Meghan Markle give the Queen for Christmas? Her Majesty likes practical but not overly extravagant gifts

What do you give the person who has everything? Meghan Markle will be racking her brain thinking of a Christmas present for the Queen. The former Suits actress has been invited to spend Christmas with her future grandmother-in-law and other members of the royal family – and she won't turn up empty-handed. The thoughtful star is likely to bring something personal and even handmade, perhaps taking after the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate has previously revealed that she was stumped over what to buy the 91-year-old monarch. She ended up making a batch of marrow chutney from her own grandmother's recipe – a truly considerate gift that took hours to make. "She (the Queen) really cares," Kate told ITV. "I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what I would give my own grandparents. And I thought, 'I'll make her something.' Which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney."

Meghan has been invited to spend Christmas with the Queen

She added: "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since, she's done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody."

The Queen likes small, practical gifts

Meghan, a self-confessed foodie and talented cook, may take after Kate and choose to make something for the monarch. She will also no doubt put her calligraphy skills to use and write a Christmas card and thank you card for the Queen. Last year, Meghan revealed that she had done Robin Thicke's wedding invites. "I used to be a calligrapher, that's how I paid my bills!" she told HELLO! Canada. "I did Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding. I've did tonnes of celebrity correspondence."

Meghan could truly win over the Queen by gifting her something fun or practical for her beloved corgis. The actress, who has two pet dogs, immediately bonded with the royal pooches when she first met them. "The corgis took to you straight away," Harry told Meghan during their joint BBC appearance last month. "I've spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing." Meghan added: "[They were] just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet."