Monaco twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella look all grown up in new Christmas photo The twins celebrated their third birthday on 10 December

Three days after celebrating her twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's third birthday, Princess Charlene shared an adorable Christmas photo of her children. The siblings, who turned three on 10 December, look all grown up in the new picture posted on Her Serene Highness' Instagram on Wednesday, 13 December.

Gabriella donned a red velvet dress and matching hair bow for the photo session, while her brother wore a crisp white shirt and olive-colored velvet trousers. Alongside the photo of the siblings sitting in front of a Christmas tree, a message read: "It's starting to look a lot like Christmas Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella December 2017."

The Monaco twins look all grown up in a new Christmas photo Photo: Vanessa Von Zitzewitz via Instagram/hshprincesscharlene

The Monaco twins recently celebrated their third birhday with two parties. Prince Albert opened up to People magazine about the festivities calling them "great fun." Grace Kelly's son revealed that his 39-year-old wife, Princess Charlene, organised "a birthday party with friends they've made at kids' club or the daycare center and their parents."

"That was Friday [December 8] at the big room in the Oceanographic Museum, at this special display they're having for the holidays," he added. "It's kind of a Polar Arctic setting. ‎There's stuff like mechanised polar bears that move their hands and arms — it was really fun." The festivities didn't stop at the museum. The family had a "little celebration" with Charlene's family at the royal family's palace retreat, Roc Agel, a few days later. Albert noted, "That‎ was nice."

The young Prince and Princess turned three on 10 December Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

As for what did the birthday girl and birthday boy receive for their special day? The 59-year-old shared, "[Jacques] got a little Hot Wheels. The truck and launcher. You know with the rubber band? So he can have them do the looping." Though the doting dad admitted, ‎"I don't know who's given him these, because I only gave him a few and he's got at least 25 different little Hot Wheels cars‎ now."

Meanwhile Princess Gabriella was gifted "a Barbie doll and the Barbie Dream Horse." However it was not a princess Barbie. "Just a Barbie," he said. "Let's not overdo the princess thing, okay?"

The siblings were treated to two birthday parties Photo: ERIC GAILLARD/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Prince Albert chatted with Graham Bensinger about how he and his wife create a sense of normalcy for their children. "It comes in different ways and different forms. First of all you have to try and spend as much time as you can with them and to play with them and to make them feel comfortable around their surroundings," Albert said.

He added, "It's hard to do in this palace where there are a lot of people walking around. We're very lucky to have another property that is up the mountain, not too far from Monaco but far away enough to be in a wonderful natural surrounding with a farm, with different areas where they can play and where they can learn about nature, and where they can see animals and have a great environment in which to grow up in."