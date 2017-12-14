Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry pay tribute at Grenfell memorial service The royal trio joined Prince Charles and Camilla at the St Paul's service

Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry paid their respects as they attended a memorial service on Thursday for those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire. The royal trio joined Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at St Paul's, where they remembered those who lost their lives, and showed solidarity with the bereaved and survivors. The service was also designed to thank everyone who assisted on the ground at the time of the tragedy and since, including emergency services, the recovery team, community response, public support, and volunteers.

Around 1,500 people were invited to the multi-faith service, which was broadcast live on BBC1, including Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Councillor Elizabeth Campbell, leader of Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, did not attend, after some families expressed they did not want members of the council represented there in an official capacity.

During the service a banner with the Grenfell Heart was displayed, and there were performances from the Ebony Steel Band, Portobello Road Salvation Army Band, an Islamic girls' choir from the Al Sadiq and Al Zahra Schools, and St Paul's Cathedral Choir. A pre-recorded sound montage of anonymous voices from the Grenfell community was also played. At the end of the service, bereaved families and survivors left the cathedral in silence, holding white roses.

The final death toll from the fire was put at 53 adults and 18 children. The memorial service was held on Thursday 14 December, exactly six months after the North Kensington tragedy. At the time, Prince William and the Queen visited the fire site, where they met residents and volunteers. In September, William and Harry also visited the Support4Grenfell community hub, which was established by their royal foundation in July in response to the tragedy. It aims to provide mental health resources for parents and children who were affected by the blaze.