Will the Archbishop of Canterbury marry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?
The Archbishop of Canterbury has spoken about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to have a church wedding
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement, and said their desire to get married in a church ceremony was "no tick-box exercise". Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the Archbishop said: "I am very, very sure after conversations that this is no tick-box exercise, 'We ought to get married in a church'. There is a profound sense of commitment, of seriousness, both about faith and their lives together, which is quite inspirational."
READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will spend Christmas with the Queen and other members of the Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November
He continued: "It's important because people look at it and see a model of how two people commit their lives to one another before God in the presence of millions of people. It's always a beautiful moment - every wedding is profoundly beautiful. Even when you drop the rings it's still a very moving wedding." Although Dr Welby revealed that there had been "conversations" about the marriage, he refused to reveal whether he would conduct the ceremony himself, adding: "I think that's up to them."
READ: Meghan Markle was a surprise guest at the Queen's Christmas party
See Prince Harry and Meghan's love story
The Prince and Meghan are set to tie the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May after announcing their engagement back in November. The pair also recently confirmed that they would be spending their Christmas together with the rest of the royal family, with a Kensington Palace spokesperson saying: "You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day." Buckingham Palace has also said that the Queen and other members of the royal family will join the congregation for the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church on 25 December. Meghan's presence on Christmas is a break in tradition for the royals, as both the Duchess of Cambridge and Mike Tindall didn't attend the celebrations at Sandringham following their engagements.
Latest comments