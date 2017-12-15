Will the Archbishop of Canterbury marry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? The Archbishop of Canterbury has spoken about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to have a church wedding

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement, and said their desire to get married in a church ceremony was "no tick-box exercise". Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the Archbishop said: "I am very, very sure after conversations that this is no tick-box exercise, 'We ought to get married in a church'. There is a profound sense of commitment, of seriousness, both about faith and their lives together, which is quite inspirational."

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November

He continued: "It's important because people look at it and see a model of how two people commit their lives to one another before God in the presence of millions of people. It's always a beautiful moment - every wedding is profoundly beautiful. Even when you drop the rings it's still a very moving wedding." Although Dr Welby revealed that there had been "conversations" about the marriage, he refused to reveal whether he would conduct the ceremony himself, adding: "I think that's up to them."

