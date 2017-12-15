Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May wedding date revealed The couple have announced the exact date they will tie the knot in May next year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they will tie the knot on Saturday 19 May. Kensington Palace announced the exciting news in a statement on Friday, which read: "His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May, 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle."

The couple announced their engagement in November

The Archbishop of Canterbury recently opened up about the couple's plans to wed in a church ceremony, telling Radio 4: "I am very, very sure after conversations that this is no tick-box exercise, 'We ought to get married in a church'. There is a profound sense of commitment, of seriousness, both about faith and their lives together, which is quite inspirational."

He added: "It's important because people look at it and see a model of how two people commit their lives to one another before God in the presence of millions of people. It's always a beautiful moment - every wedding is profoundly beautiful. Even when you drop the rings it's still a very moving wedding." Although Dr Welby revealed that there had been "conversations" about the marriage, he refused to reveal whether he would conduct the ceremony himself, adding: "I think that's up to them."

Prince Harry and Meghan will wed on 19 May

The couple announced their engagement back in November with a statement which read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."