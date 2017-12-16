Windsor hotel rooms sell out for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day There was a rush to book hotels online for Saturday 19 May

Many hotel rooms in Windsor have already been snapped up for the wedding day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle next year! On Friday, Kensington Palace confirmed the couple will tie the knot on Saturday 19 May in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Immediately, royal fans and international news crews headed online to book hotels for the big day. HELLO! Online's Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon says: "Rooms were literally disappearing before my eyes. The prices were going higher and higher! We're all excited about Harry and Meghan's big day but not quite as excited as Windsor's hoteliers who have probably just made enough money to shut up shop for the rest of May."

Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle

Just hours after the wedding date was confirmed, it was impossible to book accommodation on May 19 on websites such as hotels.com, expedia.co.uk and booking.com. A spokesman for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said that "hotels are already selling out fast". He added: "We know that the eyes of the world will be on Windsor next May and we couldn't think of a better way to kick off the summer than by welcoming a royal wedding." Those keen to visit Windsor for Harry and Meghan's wedding are now being urged to contact hotels directly for bookings.

St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle where Harry and Meghan will marry

David Hayden, general manager of MGallery Castle Hotel Windsor – which provided horses and carriages for the royal household in the 1700s - told the Press Association: "As soon as the date of the royal wedding was announced we received hundreds of calls asking for rooms at the MGallery. As we have received such a positive reaction, we are having to take inquiries and will get back to the lucky ones who we can accommodate with a touch of luxury."

Loading the player...

READ: All we know so far about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement back in November with a statement which read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."